Here are photos from Andrean's victory over Evansville Mater Dei in Saturday's Class 2A football state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. For more photos, go to nwi.com/sports.
Scenes from a championship
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Former Bears defensive lineman, Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Hampton was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Winfield.
- Updated
The man reportedly told police he and his wife were sleeping when he got up and discovered Matern in his bathroom.
- Updated
Garrett Whittenburg, 38, and an unidentified second man were accused of placing a ski mask over the woman's head and blindfolding the girl before sexually assaulting them Nov. 13 at a Hammond home.
- Updated
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
William Rainey, 39, appeared Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar for an initial hearing on felony charges of fraud and theft of government funds.
- Updated
Hobart Investigators have obtained a search warrant and were able to conduct a blood draw for the suspect at the hospital.
- Updated
Police were forced to temporarily shut down I-94 while taking Jones into custody at gunpoint.
- Updated
A total of 4,070 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Indiana Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Health. It's the first time the state's daily case count has exceeded 4,000 since Sept. 16.
Shakur M. Cheatem, 24, and co-defendant Davante M. Piccolin, 28, of Gary, were accused of working with an unidentified third man to attack two people outside an East Chicago bar.
- Updated
"(The man) was seen breaking multiple windows out of the residence, however would not make further contact with officers," the sheriff's department said