 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scenes from a championship

Scenes from a championship

Here are photos from Andrean's victory over Evansville Mater Dei in Saturday's Class 2A football state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. For more photos, go to nwi.com/sports.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts