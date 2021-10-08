Schererville Little League celebrates 50 years of baseball in 2021

Schererville Baseball Little League President Christian Flores says he enjoys seeing boys and girls suit up and play the game that is known as America’s pastime.

But what he really is most proud of is hearing stories of youth impacting the community by singing Christmas carols for Hospice of the Calumet Area, creating the Marty Ewing Jr. fundraiser for the former player who was shot in the neck in college, or parents and youth cleaning the ballfields together before, during and after the season.

“We have always promoted the special relationships that are built at the ballpark,” said Flores. “These are bonds the kids will always remember. We still see members of the 2012 Little League World Series Champions come back years later just to walk around and take in games. That is special because this is their home.”

When the opportunity presented itself to have former MLB All-Star Curtis Granderson conduct a clinic for the league’s travel teams last weekend, volunteers “jumped at the bit” to make the experience for the kids happen in less than two weeks.

“I can’t thank our board members enough for pulling that together,” said Flores. “The look on our kids’ faces to be in Curtis Granderson’s presence was priceless. This is a memory they will never forget.”

