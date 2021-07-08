 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schrage mansion named to National Register of Historic Places

Schrage mansion named to National Register of Historic Places

Schrage mansion named to National Register of Historic Places

The Henry & Caroline Schrage House in Whiting was named to the National Register of Historic Places.

 Times file photo

The Henry and Caroline Schrage House in Whiting, which was built by the Schrage family that has run Centier Bank for four generations, was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The mansion at 2006 Schrage Ave. in Whiting was constructed in 1897. It blends the Queen Anne and Romanesque architectural styles.

It was built by German immigrant Henry Schrage, a Civil War veteran and early settler of Whiting. He opened the lakefront town's first general store, helped Standard Oil buy the land that's now home to the BP Whiting Refinery and founded the Bank of Whiting – long since rebranded as Centier – that has endured 126 years and become Indiana's largest privately owned bank and the largest in Northwest Indiana by market share.

"The house retains many of its original architectural features and is unique for its estate-like setting, a stark contrast to the rest of the homes in Whiting that sit on narrow, urban lots," Indiana Landmarks Northwest Field Office Director Brad Miller said. "Mr. Schrage sold the house in 1924 to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and it served as a rectory for the adjacent church. After acquiring the property on June 16, 2010, the City of Whiting began a slow and deliberate restoration process to return the house back to its original design while improving the grounds for public enjoyment."

If you could use some tips on how to squirrel away some money money, Centier Bank is offering a public a free online course on personal savings.

An Indiana Landmarks grant helped fund the nomination.

"Listing to the National Register of Historic Places makes the city-owned property eligible for grant funding that could aid with restoration efforts," Miller said. "The nomination process requires in-depth research, mapping, photography and a thorough knowledge of architectural history. Most successful nominations are drafted by historic preservation professionals."

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Centier CEO Mike Schrage said the family has been considering a way to activate the property for more public use, such as by opening a tea room or hosting tours there.

The National Register of Historic Places listing officially recognizes the historic significance of the site, Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar said.

"The Schrage family's presence is a staple of our community," Spebar said.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts