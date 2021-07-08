Schrage mansion named to National Register of Historic Places

The Henry and Caroline Schrage House in Whiting, which was built by the Schrage family that has run Centier Bank for four generations, was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The mansion at 2006 Schrage Ave. in Whiting was constructed in 1897. It blends the Queen Anne and Romanesque architectural styles.

It was built by German immigrant Henry Schrage, a Civil War veteran and early settler of Whiting. He opened the lakefront town's first general store, helped Standard Oil buy the land that's now home to the BP Whiting Refinery and founded the Bank of Whiting – long since rebranded as Centier – that has endured 126 years and become Indiana's largest privately owned bank and the largest in Northwest Indiana by market share.

"The house retains many of its original architectural features and is unique for its estate-like setting, a stark contrast to the rest of the homes in Whiting that sit on narrow, urban lots," Indiana Landmarks Northwest Field Office Director Brad Miller said. "Mr. Schrage sold the house in 1924 to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and it served as a rectory for the adjacent church. After acquiring the property on June 16, 2010, the City of Whiting began a slow and deliberate restoration process to return the house back to its original design while improving the grounds for public enjoyment."