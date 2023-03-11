HAMMOND — From busting codes to solving crimes to taking flight, the Indiana Science Olympiad challenged young people from 46 teams.

The state competition Saturday at Purdue University Northwest drew 22 middle school science teams and 24 high school squads, all competing in a series of STEM events for a chance at the nationals.

From Crown Point High School, Mary Mumaugh, 15, and Alfie Stonches, 17, watched as their homemade wooden bridge's strength and efficiency were tested. The bridge held 15,000 grams, or 33 pounds.

“It was weird but exciting to see it break,” said Stonches, a junior. Mumaugh, a freshman, agreed: “I liked making it.”

Students displayed their knowledge in such areas as forestry, meteorology, forensics, topography, anatomy and chemistry. They demonstrated projects involving airplanes, cars and robotics.

Natalia Bernal, 13, a seventh-grader at Clark Middle School in St. John, was, like other students, competing in multiple areas. She enjoys science.

“I like that you can make things and see how they react,” said Bernal, who also likes teamwork. “Even when you’re having a difficult time, you can always rely on a friend to help.

“I like exploring and seeing how everything works.”

The top individuals received medals. First-place middle and high school teams advance from state to the Science Olympiad National Tournament, slated for May 19-20 at Wichita State University in Kansas.

Charlie Rowe, 11, a sixth-grader at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Valparaiso, entered three events, including meteorology and experimental design.

“There’s so many things you can do in science, and so much you can learn about,” he said. “I like building things and technology.”

Elias Iceman, 17, a Valparaiso High School senior, competed in four events, including chemistry lab, forensics and astronomy.

“A lot of chemistry,” Iceman explained. “It makes sense to me, and I’m good at it. It’s fun to solve puzzles.”

Iceman finds science more interesting than math.

“You can actually see what’s happening,” the 12th grader said. “In physics and chemistry, you see the reaction. In math, it’s all paper, basically. I like the hands-on aspect of science.”

Kerri Bennett, Iceman’s coach at VHS, brought 14 students. She believes these academic competitions can prepare students for college.

“This takes determination and a lot of research,” Bennett said. “This can help them with career goals, and it’s fun.”

Bennett’s son Drew competed in Science Olympiad as a sixth grader. Now, as a student at Purdue West Lafayette, he was a proctor at the state competition.

Elizabeth Strezo, 16, a sophomore at Whiting High School, entered four events. She wants to study medical science and become a veterinarian. “I just like the advancements and technology,” the owner of four pets said, “and to help animals. Animals are intelligent, and I like to study their similarities and differences to humans.”

Vanessa Quinn, associate dean of the PNW College of Engineering and Sciences, directed the state tourney.

“This is an opportunity for students to come on a college campus and experience what college looks like,” she said. “They see that college is something they can do." Without someone to navigate campus life, “college can be daunting.”

The biology professor added: “For a lot of these kids, this is the highlight of their year. They’ve been working on their projects since August. This is where they can show off.”

Competing in the “Road Scholar” event were Hank Calhoun, 13, and Madelynn Stillman, 14, from St. Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso. “I like the deeper meaning of things,” Calhoun said. For Stillman, “it’s neat working with chemicals and different equations.”

Sarah de la Rue, an adjunct professor of geology, proctored the “Road Scholar” test for map reading and topography. Each student had two maps, one from each U.S. coast.

“They have to learn locations,” de la Rue said, “and observation is the greatest skill they can have.”

Observation, she explained, “teaches students to be scientists and how to look at things objectively and collect information. It makes you question, what is this thing?”