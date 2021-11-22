Scouting Great Lakes Athletic Conference boys basketball 2021-22

EC Central Cardinals

Coach: Grayling Gordon, second season.

Last season: 8-14 (1-3 GLAC).

2021 postseason: Lost 69-36 to Lake Central in opening round of Class 4A sectional.

Top returning players: F Keontay Andrews, G Xavier Bradley, F Dominique Murphy.

What you should know: Gordon is particularly optimistic about a freshman class that he said already competes like they’re upperclassmen minus the occasional freshmen mistakes. That group is led by Murphy, a 6-foot-4 forward who is expected to make an immediate impact. Pair the newbies up with the likes of Andrews, a senior, and Bradley, a junior, and Gordon expects the Cardinals to be “pretty exciting to watch.”

West Side Cougars

Coach: Chris Buggs, seventh season.

Last season: (22-5, 3-1 GLAC).

2021 postseason: Lost 53-50 to Carmel in Class 4A semistate.

Top returning players: G Joshua Hardy, G Israel Hines, G Nisaiah King.