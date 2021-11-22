Scouting Great Lakes Athletic Conference boys basketball

EC Central Cardinals
Coach: Grayling Gordon, second season.
Last season: 8-14 (1-3 GLAC).
2021 postseason: Lost 69-36 to Lake Central in opening round of Class 4A sectional.
Top returning players: F Keontay Andrews, G Xavier Bradley, F Dominique Murphy.
What you should know: Gordon is particularly optimistic about a freshman class that he said already competes like they’re upperclassmen minus the occasional freshmen mistakes. That group is led by Murphy, a 6-foot-4 forward who is expected to make an immediate impact. Pair the newbies up with the likes of Andrews, a senior, and Bradley, a junior, and Gordon expects the Cardinals to be “pretty exciting to watch.”
West Side Cougars
Coach: Chris Buggs, seventh season.
Last season: (22-5, 3-1 GLAC).
2021 postseason: Lost 53-50 to Carmel in Class 4A semistate.
Top returning players: G Joshua Hardy, G Israel Hines, G Nisaiah King.
What you should know: This won’t be the same looking team as the West Side that won its first sectional and regional titles in 16 years last season. Buggs and his staff reworked their philosophies to match a guard-heavy roster that will be looking to run. North Carolina signee Jalen Washington, a four-star prospect ranked No. 41 overall by 247sports.com, won’t suit up while recovering from a right knee injury.
Hammond Central Wolves
Coach: Larry Moore Jr., first season at new school.
Last season: 2021-22 is the first Hammond Central season after the consolidation of Clark, Gavit and Hammond high schools.
Top returning players: G Matthew King (6.1 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 0.2 apg), Vynce Overshawn (5.8 ppg, 0.4 rpg, 0.4 apg), G Jordan Woods (10.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 5.8 apg)
What you should know: Moore made the expected transition from leading the now-defunct Hammond Wildcats to taking over the newly formed Hammond Central program but loses five seniors from a Wildcat team that went 18-2 before falling in the regional finals to South Bend St. Joseph last season. Moore is high on junior guard Jordan Woods — little brother to former Hammond standout Harold Woods — who at 6-3 is a matchup nightmare for opposing point guards.
Morton Governors
Coach: Aaron Abram, first season.
Last season: 10-15 (2-2 GLAC).
2021 postseason: Lost 72-38 to Munster in second round of Class 4A sectional.
Top returning players: G Ladaion Barnes (14.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.0 apg), G Amarion Mayo (6.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 0.8 apg), G Amari Northcutt (4.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.9 apg)
What you should know: Abram took over the Morton program after spending the last four seasons as an assistant under Moore at Hammond and inherits a Governors team that shed eight seniors from last season’s roster. Barnes accounted for much of Morton’s returning scoring and rebounding. The Governors will go as he goes.