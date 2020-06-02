Scouting out a slam
Cy the Cynic asked me if I knew the difference between the Boy Scout motto and fixing a broken car horn.

“One is ‘be prepared,’” the Cynic said. “The other is ‘beep repaired.’”

Good declarers know that their key suits may not break well; they prepare for bad breaks. At today’s six spades, South ruffed West’s ace of diamonds and took the A-K of trumps. When West discarded, declarer tried the A-K of clubs. Alas, East ruffed, and South also had to lose a heart to West’s king. Down one.

Heart discard

South’s play was ill-prepared. He should ruff the first diamond with the ace of trumps, cash the ace of clubs, lead a trump to dummy’s eight and return a club. If East ruffs, South plays low. Later, he draws trumps, takes the K-Q and his fifth club to pitch a heart from dummy, and ruffs his losing heart in dummy.

If instead East discards on the second club, South wins, leads a trump to dummy and returns another club. Whether East ruffs or discards, South has a route to 12 tricks.

Daily question

You hold: S 4 H K J 9 3 D A 10 8 3 C J 10 8 2. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid one heart, he tries one spade and you return to two diamonds. Partner then bids two hearts. What do you say?

Answer: With no game interest, partner would have stopped at two diamonds. His two hearts says he thinks game is possible. Your two-diamond preference was timid; you were almost worth three diamonds (invitational). Bid five diamonds now.

