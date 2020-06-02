Scouting out a slam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cy the Cynic asked me if I knew the difference between the Boy Scout motto and fixing a broken car horn.

“One is ‘be prepared,’” the Cynic said. “The other is ‘beep repaired.’”

Good declarers know that their key suits may not break well; they prepare for bad breaks. At today’s six spades, South ruffed West’s ace of diamonds and took the A-K of trumps. When West discarded, declarer tried the A-K of clubs. Alas, East ruffed, and South also had to lose a heart to West’s king. Down one.

Heart discard

South’s play was ill-prepared. He should ruff the first diamond with the ace of trumps, cash the ace of clubs, lead a trump to dummy’s eight and return a club. If East ruffs, South plays low. Later, he draws trumps, takes the K-Q and his fifth club to pitch a heart from dummy, and ruffs his losing heart in dummy.

If instead East discards on the second club, South wins, leads a trump to dummy and returns another club. Whether East ruffs or discards, South has a route to 12 tricks.

