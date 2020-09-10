Search party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Here’s another word for you to define,” I told my friend the English professor, a man of considerable erudition: “‘research.’”

“If at first you don’t find what you’re looking for,” the prof responded, “search and search again. That’s why it’s known as ‘re-search.’”

At today’s six spades, South won West’s trump opening lead, drew trumps and tried the top diamonds, hoping for a 3-3 break. When instead West discarded, declarer ruffed dummy’s last diamond and led the ten of clubs. West played low, and South pondered — and put up dummy’s king. Down he went, losing two clubs.

Heart ruff

South didn’t do enough searching. He can start by cashing the A-K of hearts and ruffing a heart. As it happens, the fall of East’s queen gives him a 12th trick.

If both defenders played low hearts, South would search in diamonds. When that suit failed to break evenly, South would return to his hand with a ruff and try his last chance: He would lead a club and hope to make a winning guess.

Daily question