Convention recap: GOP defends police in face of rising tensions
  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Republicans opened the third night of their convention with an aggressive defense of law enforcement, as the nation faced renewed tensions following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin that has sparked three nights of protests in a state that could decide the fall election.

RNC recap: All Trump, all the time
  • By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated

President Donald Trump asserted control over the Republican National Convention on Monday, overshadowing prime-time speakers. Here are key takeaways from the first night of the convention

