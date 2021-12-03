Season's eatings on Indiana's 'culinary trails'

The Indiana Destination Development Corp. and the Indiana Foodways Alliance have partnered for a December giveaway of a French Lick getaway that includes a $50 gift card to 33 Brick Street, a $25 gift card to SuperBurger, an overnight stay at the French Lick Resort and tubing for four at Paoli Peaks.
To enter the #SeasonsEatings contest, sign up online for an Indiana Culinary Trail passport and then check in with your smartphone at any of more than 260 restaurants across the state that are part of the IFA’s 21 culinary trails. All of them can be found at visitindiana.com/cuisine. They include the Hoosier Pie Trail, the Hoosier Brews Trail, the Tenderloin Lovers Trail and the Soda-licious Trail. There’s something for everyone, whether a hearty breakfast is your jam, you enjoy trying new ethnic cuisine or you love a good steak.
"Sometimes it's the story behind the food or the restaurant that contributes to the success of the business in the community," said Lindsey Skeen, IFA executive director. "These trails are our way to tell that story.”
The IFA is a not-for-profit marketing organization started in 2007 that promote "trails" throughout the state that are devoted to a variety of foods and eateries. Membership requires restaurants to be locally owned and approved through assessments that confirm a level of quality. Divided into 21 trails, the IFA’s efforts and members have won a number of awards, with USA Today’s “Best Food Trails in America” ranking the Hoosier Pie Trail as number four, and the Tenderloin Lovers Trail ranked seventh in the “10 Best Food & Drink Trails in America” by PopSugar.
Skeen noted that “it’s been said that we have the most culinary trails in America.”
If you’re a fan of fried chicken, you’ll find the best of the best on the Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner Trail, including at the Blue Gate Restaurant in Shipshewana, where you can select from a number of classic Amish dishes or indulge in their signature lunch and dinner buffets (their famous fried chicken is one of the buffet offerings). Their Blue Gate Bakery is also on the Hoosier Pie Trail. You’ll find about 30 different pies on the menu and it will be hard to narrow it down to try just one among such choices as Dutch Apple, Sugar Cream Pie and Red Raspberry Cream Pie.
The Farmhouse Restaurant at Fair Oaks Farms is on two of the IFA’s culinary trails, the Tenderloin Lovers Trail and the Farm to Table Trail. The eatery takes farm-to-table to the next level with all their food raised and produced on the farm. It’s been recognized as a top agri-tourism destination in the Midwest.
A number of South Bend restaurants are part of the IFA’s trails. Tippecanoe Place and Studebaker Grill & Brewing Company are on the A Cut Above Trail. South Bend Brew Werks is on the Hoosier Brews Trail. The South Bend Chocolate Company Cafe is on the Sweet Temptations Trail. Just outside of South Bend in New Carlisle you’ll find a spot that is part of the Cultural Cuisine Trail — Moser’s Austrian Cafe.
"The restaurants that make up these trails are family-owned small businesses," said Amy Howell, director of Tourism, Marketing and Communications with Visit Indiana. "This passport program will help these 260-plus establishments thrive.”
Besides the chance to win the #SeasonsEatings contest, your visits to the Indiana Culinary Trails can earn you other rewards. Visit 30 locations to win a custom pie server, 60 locations for a custom tumbler and 90 locations for a custom hat, all while supplies last.
"Whether it's dine-in or take-out, the passport is a great way to support local businesses this holiday season," said Skeen. Learn more about the Indiana Culinary Trails at indianafoodways.com.