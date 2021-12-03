Season's eatings on Indiana's 'culinary trails'

The Indiana Destination Development Corp. and the Indiana Foodways Alliance have partnered for a December giveaway of a French Lick getaway that includes a $50 gift card to 33 Brick Street, a $25 gift card to SuperBurger, an overnight stay at the French Lick Resort and tubing for four at Paoli Peaks.

To enter the #SeasonsEatings contest, sign up online for an Indiana Culinary Trail passport and then check in with your smartphone at any of more than 260 restaurants across the state that are part of the IFA’s 21 culinary trails. All of them can be found at visitindiana.com/cuisine. They include the Hoosier Pie Trail, the Hoosier Brews Trail, the Tenderloin Lovers Trail and the Soda-licious Trail. There’s something for everyone, whether a hearty breakfast is your jam, you enjoy trying new ethnic cuisine or you love a good steak.

"Sometimes it's the story behind the food or the restaurant that contributes to the success of the business in the community," said Lindsey Skeen, IFA executive director. "These trails are our way to tell that story.”