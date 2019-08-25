HAMMOND — It was almost pet heaven as the Second Chance 4 Pets Network held its eighth annual Paws in Paradise Charity Walk and Pet Fair on a sunny Sunday in the Robertsdale Little League Complex.
The organization that serves Northwest Indiana and parts of Cook County, Illinois, has been rescuing cats and dogs since 2012.
"Some are owner relinquishments, some we pull from kill shelters and some of them are just strays or ferals that are outside that we rescue, said JoAnn Palko, president and founder of the network.
Sunday's luau-themed event is the organization's main fundraiser, and Palko hoped it would bring in a similar total from past years of about $11,000 to $12,000.
"It goes toward vetting our animals that we take into the rescue," Palko said. "All of our animals, all of our cats and dogs, are spayed and neutered before they're adopted out. They get all their shots."
Pledges were raised for a pet walk that would travel through Forsythe Park early in the day.
There were also pet vendors and other rescue organizations on hand, a DJ, games, contests and a pet blessing scheduled throughout the 6-hour affair.
A large number of adorable kittens and cats, one who caused some excitement when it briefly escaped from its cage, were available for attendees to admire and consider for adoption.
"We find them really great homes," Palko said. "When we get an animal adopted out and it goes to a really great home, we like to joke and say that they've hit the adoption lottery."
According to the organization's website, 545 cats and 231 dogs have been adopted into permanent homes since the network started in 2012.
Bridget Hillestad, of Hebron, is a Second Chance 4 Pets Network volunteer who helped oversee the cats and kittens on Sunday and currently fosters eight of them, along with one dog.
She also owns six cats and two dogs of her own, all of which are rescue animals.
"There's so many homeless pets already, so why not help the animal population that's already out there instead of going in to a breeder to have them breed more to increase our population?" Hillestad said.
She said the organization also has an angel fund that is used to help an individual in dire need keep their pet in cases such as loss of employment.
Craig and Heather Kapica, of Hobart, came to check out the various vendors with their two Bichon mixes after reading about the event on Facebook.
"We love supporting shelters and rescues," Heather Kapica said. "We do a lot with our local Hobart Humane Society, too."
Toni Garza, of Munster, was one of the vendors but also brought along her rescue dog, Codi, a black Labrador/border collie mix.
She is a consultant for Pampered Chef and uses its cooking products to make natural treats for Codi.
"And then I'm able to help other people learn how to make some natural foods for their pets, as well," Garza said.
She attends the walk and fair annually and said it is a lively gathering.
"Everybody's super friendly," Garza said. "It's a great park to come to."
Those wishing to donate to the Second Chance 4 Pets Network can call Palko at 219-771-6768 or visit www.sc4pets.org, which features pictures of adoptable cats and dogs.