The player we call Secondhand Rose was at my club today. When the lesson on “second hand low” on defense was taught, Rose must have been out with Jiggs the plumber.

As today’s West, Rose led a spade against four hearts. South took the ace and led the nine of clubs, and Secondhand Rose ... with the ace! She then led a diamond. Dummy played low, and East took the king. South also lost a trump to Rose’s king and a second club.

South succeeds if Rose plays “second hand low” on the first club. East takes the king and may return a trump. A diamond shift fails as the cards lie.

Discards

South can take the ace and lead the jack of clubs. If West wins and leads a diamond, South takes the ace and cashes two clubs to pitch his remaining diamonds.

Rose’s defense was indicated. East-West needed a diamond trick, and if East had the king, a diamond lead had to come from Rose’s side of the table — and quickly, before South got discards on the clubs.

Daily question

You hold: S K J 10 7 2 H 10 D K 8 5 3 C K 6 3. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he rebids two hearts. The opponents pass. What do you say?

Answer: This case is close. Swap your king of spades for the ace and you could certainly bid 2NT. Some players would try 2NT anyway, especially if vulnerable with more to gain by bidding and making a game. If not vulnerable, pass. Your minimum high-card strength and lack of heart support suggest caution.

