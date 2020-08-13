Selena Gomez takes the heat in new cooking show

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Selena Gomez is taking the heat in the kitchen.

The singer-actress slices and dices in “Selena + Chef,” debuting Aug. 13 on the new HBO Max streaming service. The 10-episode series was shot in the kitchen of Gomez’s new Los Angeles-area house. Her grandparents and two friends, who have been quarantining with her, serve as taste testers.

“I really thought this would be something lighthearted because I was getting definitely down,” she said in a video conference Wednesday. “Of course, there’s more important things going on but this was an opportunity to make something that could make people smile.”

Guiding Gomez remotely are chefs Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi, Tonya Holland, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Candice Kumai, Ludo Lefebvre, Antonia Lofaso, Nancy Silverton and Angelo Sosa. They coach her through making such dishes as Korean breakfast tacos, matcha chocolate chip cookies, spicy miso ramen, seafood tostada and cheese souffle.

There was no one off-camera perfectly prepping the ingredients and Gomez didn't glam up her clothing or makeup while chopping and stirring. Remote cameras set up in her kitchen captured Gomez's mishaps that include flames in the oven and squirting juices. She wields sharp knives while struggling with a slimy octopus and pulls organs out of a raw chicken.