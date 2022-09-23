Selina Kyle

*** If you have any questions or would like to meet any of our adoptable cats, please email catadoptions@nawsus.org. This... View on PetFinder
Good Samaritans are being hailed after they stopped to investigate along a highway when they noticed an abandoned suitcase “moving” by itself.
A steelworker has died after an accident at an East Chicago steel mill.
Authorities identified a steelworker who died Saturday after an accident at an East Chicago steel mill earlier last week.
One day after an Illinois man claimed a $19.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot on a ticket purchased in Munster, a winning MegaMillions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Griffith.
Discarded pieces of landing gear, crashed spacecraft and wear and tear have produced a lot of debris now scattered around the Martian surface.
The winner, identified only as Manuel M., traveled Thursday to Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis to cash his Hoosier Lotto ticket that matched all six winning numbers.
Police officers were dispatched to a robbery at 1:37 p.m. Saturday at the Fifth-Third Bank at 8477 Broadway in Merrillville, according to police.
Students and staff at James B. Eads Elementary had a real case of the blues Monday, but with good reason. The Eads community has been designated one of the nation’s best schools.
U.S. Steel idled a blast furnace and is idling a tin line at Gary Works, its flagship steel mill in the company town of Gary it built more than a century ago.
A driver led police on a high-speed chase on a busy stretch of Indianapolis Boulevard in Schererville and Highland on Sunday evening.