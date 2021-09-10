Semi-conscious play

“Of course I; know how to use a semicolon, how dare you.” — graffiti

Today you can prove that you can make a contract I’d expect all my readers to negotiate. Against 3NT, West leads the six of spades: five, nine, jack. What is your plan?

When I watched the deal, South took the king of clubs and finessed with dummy’s jack. East won and returned a spade: queen, king. South won the next spade but had only eight tricks: two spades, two hearts, a diamond, three clubs. West was sure to get in with his queen of diamonds to cash two spades. Down one.

Early trick

South’s play was not even semicompetent. I’m sure you would lead a club to the ace at Trick Two and return a diamond to your ten. You want to prevent East from winning an early trick for a fatal spade return. If West wins and leads a heart, you win in dummy, lead a diamond to your jack and cash the ace.

West discards, but you take the king of clubs and concede a club. You win three club tricks and two of everything else.

Daily question

You hold: S A Q J H A 9 5 D A J 10 C K 6 5 2. Neither side vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens three spades. What do you say?

Answer: It would be nice to say “I double for penalty” if the rules allowed. As it is, if you double, your partner may take out to four of a minor. Bid 3NT. If he will have the decency to produce a few points, you should make it. If he has nothing, you will go down, but that is a chance you are obliged to take.

