Medicaid is the primary federal- and state-funded program providing comprehensive health care coverage to more than one in five low-income Americans nationwide. In fact, as of June 2023, 20% of Indiana's population is covered by Medicaid.

Combined state and federal Medicaid spending currently comprises nearly one-fifth of all personal health care spending in the U.S. This funding helps low-income Medicaid recipients pay for premiums, cost sharing and other services at hospitals, community health centers, physicians, nursing homes and community-based long-term services.

Here in Indiana, Medicaid spending has more than doubled over the last decade and outpaced increases for K-12 education funding. This is largely due to expanded federal and state Medicaid eligibility and covered services. In the new 2023 budget bill alone, total K-12 education appropriations decreased from 50% to 47% of the state's General Fund spending compared to the 2021 budget, while the state's Medicaid appropriations grew by 3%, 18% of the 2023 biennial budget.

This is why the General Assembly established the Medicaid Oversight Committee in House Enrolled Act 1001 to holistically review and make recommendations concerning all requests for new and existing services for the Indiana Medicaid program. Comprised of legislators from standing fiscal and health committees and Family and Social Services Administration representatives, the committee will meet for the first time this interim to review any necessary changes to Indiana's Medicaid system and make budgetary and policy recommendations.

Easy access to quality, affordable health care for Hoosiers is an important piece of the puzzle if we are going to foster a healthy workforce. Our state is committed to improving health care, and improving oversight is one step toward ensuring taxpayers' money is being used responsibly and purposefully so we can ensure Medicaid services are effectively helping Hoosiers who need it the most.

This study will continue lawmakers' work from the 2023 legislative session and coincide with other study committees' work when they review Indiana's high health care costs and tax system during the 2023 interim. With all this work, we believe fiscally conservative leadership can continue to improve Indiana's economic situation, foster healthy communities and prepare for our state's future.

If you have any questions or concerns on these or other topics, feel free to contact me at Senator.Charbonneau@iga.in.gov or 317-232-9400.