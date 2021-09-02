Sensors provide a real-time glimpse at Chicago River quality

Fecal coliform isn't dangerous itself, but the bacteria's presence in a body of water is a warning, telling scientists that illness-causing pathogens likely are there too.

Results from traditional testing based on water sampling from the river are available through local or state regulators, but those are collected intermittently. Users also can check for alerts warning of a recent sewage diversion into the river.

But neither help someone hoping to get on the water that day, said Alaina Harkness, Current's executive director.

The optical sensors Current uses can't measure the level of fecal coliform present. Instead, they gather data about the murkiness and temperature of the water and light emitted by tryptophan — an amino acid from microorganisms that has been linked to fecal coliform. That allows an estimate of the level of bacteria present, Harkness said.

"We have a rich sense of how the river's doing today, how does it compare to how the river is doing historically, and how does it vary across the branches," she said. "And that's the important story for users who are making decisions about how to use the river on a day-to-day basis."