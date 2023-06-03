Chemours had its biggest gain in seven years after it and two other companies agreed in principle to a $1.19 billion settlement to resolve claims that potentially harmful compounds they make polluted U.S. drinking water systems.

Chemours, based in Delaware — along with DuPont and Corteva — said they would establish a fund that could compensate thousands of public water systems for contamination with the chemicals, called PFAs.

Once approved by a court, Chemours is responsible for about 50% of the settlement fund.

Described as "forever chemicals" because they don't degrade naturally in the environment, PFAS have been linked to a variety of health problems. The compounds, used widely in nonstick, water and grease-resistant products, have been detected in drinking water around the nation.

Chemours was the performance chemicals unit of Dupont until it was spun off in 2015.