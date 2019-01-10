CROWN POINT — Some Lake County politicians are planning career changes.
Hobart City Councilman Jerry Herzog is asking voters to promote him to mayor.
He and former mayor Linda Buzinec are challenging incumbent Mayor Brian Snedecor in the May 7 primary. All three are Democrats.
Gary City Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade hopes for similar advancement.
She is one of three challengers to Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson who have filed in the first two days of the candidacy filing period. Democrats Mildred "Tinye" Alcorn and Kerry Rice Sr. are also running for Gary mayor. All four are Democrats.
Lowell Town Councilman Christopher S. Salatas Jr., a Republican, filed Thursday to become the town's clerk treasurer. If nominated in the spring primary, he could face off against incumbent Lowell Clerk-Treasurer Julia Walters , a Democrat, who is running for re-election.
Merrillville Town Councilwoman Chrissy Barron filed her candidacy Thursday for Merrillville clerk-treasurer. She is challenging incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Eugene M. Guernsey. Both are Democrats.
Schererville Town Councilman Mike Troxell filed Thursday to become that town's clerk-treasurer. The town's incumbent Clerk Treasurer Janice M. Malinowsk hasn't yet filed for re-election.
Omar Abdallah first filed Thursday for Gary City Council at large and then withdrew and refiled as a candidate for the 6th Ward.
Candidates for 37 cities and towns in Lake, Porter and LaPorte County began Wednesday filing for a spot on the May 7 ballot. Some 255 municipal offices are up for grabs.
That includes 139 slots for mayors, clerks and clerk-treasurers, city and town judges and council members, 61 in Porter County and 55 in LaPorte County.
Some 90 candidates filed in Lake County on the first day and 11 more filed Thursday.
Candidates who have filed so far in Lake County
|Office
|Candidate
|Cedar Lake Clerk-Treasurer
|Jennifer Sandberg, Republican
|Cedar Lake Town Council Ward 2
|Cedar Lake Town Council Ward 4
|Cedar Lake Town Council Ward 6
|Cedar Lake Town Council Ward 7
|Crown Point Mayor
|Crown Point City Judge
|Crown Point Clerk-Treasurer
|Shelli Vandenburgh, Democrat
|Kristie Dressel, Republican (incumbent)
|Dave Benson, Republican
|Crown Point City Council at large (two seats)
|Melvin Douglas Craig III, Democrat
|Crown Point City Council District 1
|Chad D. Jeffries, Democrat (incumbent)
|Crown Point City Council District 2
|Crown Point City Council District 3
|Andrew S. Kyres, Democrat (incumbent)
|Crown Point City Council District 4
|Laura Sauerman, Republican (incumbent)
|Crown Point City Council District 5
|Carol Drasga, Republican (incumbent)
|Dyer Clerk-Treasurer
|Dyer Town Council Ward 1
|Joseph “Joe” Cinko, Democrat (incumbent)
|Dyer Town Council Ward 3
|Connee Trepton, Democrat
|East Chicago Mayor
|Arthur Santos, Republican
|East Chicago City Clerk
|Adrian Santos, Democrat (incumbent)
|East Chicago City Judge
|Sonya Morris, Democrat (incumbent)
|East Chicago City Council at large (three seats)
|Kenny “Coach” Monroe, Democrat
|Richard “Rich” Medina, Democrat (incumbent)
|Emiliano Perez Jr., Democrat (incumbent)
|Ezell “Easy E” Foster, Democrat
|East Chicago City Council District 1
|East Chicago City Council District 2
|Lenny Franciski, Democrat (incumbent
|East Chicago City Council District 3
|Jimmy Ventura, Democrat
|Joseph “Joe B” Bowder, Democrat
|East Chicago City Council District 4
|Stacy Dixon-Winfield, Democrat
|East Chicago City Council District 5
|Robert Garcia, Democrat (incumbent)
|East Chicago City Council District 6
|Gary Mayor
|LaVetta Sparks-Wade, Democrat
|Mildred “Tinye” Alcorn, Democrat
|Karen Freeman-Wilson, Democrat (incumbent)
|Kerry Rice Sr., Democrat
|Gary City Clerk
|Gary City Judge
|Gary City Council at large
|Mike Brown, Democrat
|Jamal A. Washington, Democrat
|Jayson Reeves, Democrat
|Clorius L. Lay, Democrat
|Robert L. Buggs, Democrat
|Patrick K. Barry, Democrat
|Omar M. Abdallah, Democrat
|Gary City Council District 1
|Gary City Council District 2
|Michael Protho, Democrat
|David “Big Dave” Rodriguez, Democrat
|Gary City Council District 3
|Tracy A. Coleman, Democrat
|Gary City Council District 4
|Tai Adkins, Democrat,
|Gary City Council District 5
|Linda Barnes-Caldwell, Democrat (incumbent)
|Gary City Council District 6
|Dwight A. “Twin” Williams, Democrat
|Griffith Clerk Treasurer
|Griffith Town Council Ward 1
|Griffith Town Council Ward 2
|Griffith Town Council Ward 3
|Griffith Town Council Ward 4
|Griffith Town Council Ward 5
|Hammond Mayor
|Hammond City Clerk
|Robert J. Golec, Democrat (incumbent)
|Hammond City Council at large (3 seats)
|Daniel P. Spitale, Democrat (incumbent)
|Janet Venecz, Democrat (incumbent)
|Hammond City Council District 1
|Hammond City Council District 2
|Pedro “Pete” Torres, Democrat
|Hammond City County District 3
|Anthony W. Higgs, Democrat (incumbent)
|Hammond City Council District 4
|Hammond City Council District 5
|Dave Woerpel, Democrat (incumbent)
|Hammond City Council District 6
|Scott M. Rakos, Democrat (incumbent)
|Highland Clerk-Treasurer
|Michael W. Griffin, Democrat (incumbent)
|Highland Town Council Ward 1
|Highland Town Council Ward 2
|Highland Town Council Ward 3
|Highland Town Council Ward 4
|Steven Wagner, Democrat (incumbent)
|Thomas Black, Republican
|Highland Town Council Ward 5
|Hobart Mayor
|Linda Buzinec, Democrat
|Jerry Herzog, Democrat
|Brian K. Snedecor, Democrat (incumbent)
|Hobart Clerk-Treasurer
|Deborah A. Longer, Democrat (incumbent)
|Hobart City Judge
|William J. Longer, Democrat (incumbent)
|Hobart City Council at large (two seats)
|Matthew Claussen, Democrat (incumbent)
|Dan Waldrop, Democrat (incumbent)
|Hobart City Council District 1
|Michael “Mike” Adams
|Hobart City Council District 2
|Josh Huddlestun, Democrat (incumbent)
|Hobart City Council District 3
|P. Lino Maggio, Democrat (incumbent)
|Hobart City Council District 4
|David Vinzant, Democrat (incumbent)
|Hobart City Council District 5
|Lake Station Mayor
|Esther Rocha-Baldazo, Democrat
|Lake Station Clerk-Treasurer
|Lake Station City Judge
|Josh Matejczyk, Democrat (incumbent)
|Lake Station City Council at large (two seats)
|Jason L. Pedroza, Democrat
|Crystal Cortez Briseno, Democrat
|Daniel G. Alcorn, Democrat
|Dewey R. Lemley, Democrat
|Lake Station City Council District 1
|Carlos Luna, Democrat (incumbent)
|Randall Alexander Jr., Republican
|Lake Station City Council District 2
|Lake Station City Council District 3
|Fred Williams, Democrat (incumbent)
|Lake Station City Council District 4
|Ericka Lynn Castillo, Democrat (incumbent)
|Lake Station City Council District 5
|Lowell Clerk-Treasurer
|Julia Walters, Democrat (incumbent)
|Lowell City Judge
|Lowell Town County Ward 1
|Lowell Town Council Ward 3
|Will Farrellbegg, Democrat (incumbent)
|Lowell Town Council Ward 5
|Merrillville Clerk-Treasurer
|Eugene M. Guernsey, Democrat (incumbent)
|Chrissy Barron, Democrat
|Merrillville Town Judge
|Merrillville Town Council Ward 1
|Donald G. “Don” Spann, Democrat (incumbent)
|Merrillville Town Council Ward 2
|Richard L. Hardaway, Democrat (incumbent)
|Merrillville Town Council Ward 3
|Merrillville Town Council Ward 4
|Merrillville Town Council Ward 5
|Merrillville Town Council Ward 6
|Shawn Michael Pettt, Democrat (incumbent)
|Merrillville Town Council Ward 7
|Munster Clerk Treasurer
|Wendy M. Mis, Republican
|Munster Town Council Ward 1
|Richard J. Flahaven, Republican
|Munster Town Council Ward 2
|Lee Ann Mellon, Republican
|Munster Town Council Ward 3
|Charles “Chuck” Gardiner, Republican
|Munster Town Council Ward 4
|David B. Nellans, Republican (incumbent)
|Munster Town Council Ward 5
|Andy Koultourides, Republican (incumbent)
|New Chicago Clerk-Treasurer
|Lori Newsom Collmar, Democrat (incumbent)
|New Chicago Town Council Ward 1
|Jimmy Gibson, Democrat (incumbent)
|New Chicago Town Council Ward 2
|New Chicago Town Council Ward 3
|Sharon Swedo, Democrat (incumbent)
|New Chicago Town Council Ward 4
|Tara L. Pelfrey, Democrat
|New Chicago Town Council Ward 5
|Brenda Swallow, Democrat (incumbent)
|Schererville Clerk-Treasurer
|Michael Troxell, Democrat
|Schererville Town Judge
|Schererville Town Council Ward 1
|Schererville Town Council Ward 3
|Schererville Town Council Ward 5
|St. John Clerk-Treasurer
|Bethany “Beth” Hernandez, Republican (incumbent)
|St. John Town Council at large (two seats)
|St. John Town Council Ward 1
|Timothy Wolf, Republican
|St. John Town Council Ward 2
|John Corbett, Republican
|Whiting Mayor
|Joe Stahura, Democrat (incumbent)
|Whiting City Council at large (two seats)
|Chris Sarvanidis, Democrat (incumbent)
|Shawn M. Turpin, Democrat (incumbent)
|Whiting City Council District 1
|Ken Zubeck, Democrat (incumbent)
|Whiting City Council District 2
|Rebeca Unate Michko, Democrat (incumbent)
|Whiting City Council District 3
|Thomas “Tom” Michniewicz, Democrat (incumbent)
|Winfield Clerk-Treasurer
|Rick Anderson, Republican (incumbent)