Candidate filings are underway.

 Bill Dolan, The Times

CROWN POINT — Some Lake County politicians are planning career changes.

Hobart City Councilman Jerry Herzog is asking voters to promote him to mayor.

He and former mayor Linda Buzinec are challenging incumbent Mayor Brian Snedecor in the May 7 primary. All three are Democrats.

Gary City Councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade hopes for similar advancement.

She is one of three challengers to Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson who have filed in the first two days of the candidacy filing period. Democrats Mildred "Tinye" Alcorn and Kerry Rice Sr. are also running for Gary mayor. All four are Democrats.

Lowell Town Councilman Christopher S. Salatas Jr., a Republican, filed Thursday to become the town's clerk treasurer. If nominated in the spring primary, he could face off against incumbent Lowell Clerk-Treasurer Julia Walters , a Democrat, who is running for re-election.

Merrillville Town Councilwoman Chrissy Barron filed her candidacy Thursday for Merrillville clerk-treasurer. She is challenging incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Eugene M. Guernsey. Both are Democrats.

Schererville Town Councilman Mike Troxell filed Thursday to become that town's clerk-treasurer. The town's incumbent Clerk Treasurer Janice M. Malinowsk hasn't yet filed for re-election.

Omar Abdallah first filed Thursday for Gary City Council at large and then withdrew and refiled as a candidate for the 6th Ward.

Candidates for 37 cities and towns in Lake, Porter and LaPorte County began Wednesday  filing for a spot on the May 7 ballot. Some 255 municipal offices are up for grabs.

That includes 139 slots for mayors, clerks and clerk-treasurers, city and town judges and council members, 61 in Porter County and 55 in LaPorte County.

Some 90 candidates filed in Lake County on the first day and 11 more filed Thursday.

Candidates who have filed so far in Lake County

Office Candidate
Cedar Lake Clerk-Treasurer
Jennifer Sandberg, Republican
Cedar Lake Town Council Ward 2
Cedar Lake Town Council Ward 4
Cedar Lake Town Council Ward 6
Cedar Lake Town Council Ward 7
Crown Point Mayor
Crown Point City Judge
Crown Point Clerk-Treasurer
Shelli Vandenburgh, Democrat
Kristie Dressel, Republican (incumbent)
Dave Benson, Republican
Crown Point City Council at large (two seats)
Melvin Douglas Craig III, Democrat
Crown Point City Council District 1
Chad D. Jeffries, Democrat (incumbent)
Crown Point City Council District 2
Crown Point City Council District 3
Andrew S. Kyres, Democrat (incumbent)
Crown Point City Council District 4
Laura Sauerman, Republican (incumbent)
Crown Point City Council District 5
Carol Drasga, Republican (incumbent)
Dyer Clerk-Treasurer
Dyer Town Council Ward 1
Joseph “Joe” Cinko, Democrat (incumbent)
Dyer Town Council Ward 3
Connee Trepton, Democrat
East Chicago Mayor
Arthur Santos, Republican
East Chicago City Clerk
Adrian Santos, Democrat (incumbent)
East Chicago City Judge
Sonya Morris, Democrat (incumbent)
East Chicago City Council at large (three seats)
Kenny “Coach” Monroe, Democrat
Richard “Rich” Medina, Democrat (incumbent)
Emiliano Perez Jr., Democrat (incumbent)
Ezell “Easy E” Foster, Democrat
East Chicago City Council District 1
East Chicago City Council District 2
Lenny Franciski, Democrat (incumbent
East Chicago City Council District 3
Jimmy Ventura, Democrat
Joseph “Joe B” Bowder, Democrat
East Chicago City Council District 4
Stacy Dixon-Winfield, Democrat
East Chicago City Council District 5
Robert Garcia, Democrat (incumbent)
East Chicago City Council District 6
Gary Mayor
LaVetta Sparks-Wade, Democrat
Mildred “Tinye” Alcorn, Democrat
Karen Freeman-Wilson, Democrat (incumbent)
Kerry Rice Sr., Democrat
Gary City Clerk
Gary City Judge
Gary City Council at large
Mike Brown, Democrat
Jamal A. Washington, Democrat
Jayson Reeves, Democrat
Clorius L. Lay, Democrat
Robert L. Buggs, Democrat
Patrick K. Barry, Democrat
Omar M. Abdallah, Democrat
Gary City Council District 1
Gary City Council District 2
Michael Protho, Democrat
David “Big Dave” Rodriguez, Democrat
Gary City Council District 3
Tracy A. Coleman, Democrat
Gary City Council District 4
Tai Adkins, Democrat,
Gary City Council District 5
Linda Barnes-Caldwell, Democrat (incumbent)
Gary City Council District 6
Dwight A. “Twin” Williams, Democrat
Griffith Clerk Treasurer
Griffith Town Council Ward 1
Griffith Town Council Ward 2
Griffith Town Council Ward 3
Griffith Town Council Ward 4
Griffith Town Council Ward 5
Hammond Mayor
Hammond City Clerk
Robert J. Golec, Democrat (incumbent)
Hammond City Council at large (3 seats)
Daniel P. Spitale, Democrat (incumbent)
Janet Venecz, Democrat (incumbent)
Hammond City Council District 1
Hammond City Council District 2
Pedro “Pete” Torres, Democrat
Hammond City County District 3
Anthony W. Higgs, Democrat (incumbent)
Hammond City Council District 4
Hammond City Council District 5
Dave Woerpel, Democrat (incumbent)
Hammond City Council District 6
Scott M. Rakos, Democrat (incumbent)
Highland Clerk-Treasurer
Michael W. Griffin, Democrat (incumbent)
Highland Town Council Ward 1
Highland Town Council Ward 2
Highland Town Council Ward 3
Highland Town Council Ward 4
Steven Wagner, Democrat (incumbent)
Thomas Black, Republican
Highland Town Council Ward 5
Hobart Mayor
Linda Buzinec, Democrat
Jerry Herzog, Democrat
Brian K. Snedecor, Democrat (incumbent)
Hobart Clerk-Treasurer
Deborah A. Longer, Democrat (incumbent)
Hobart City Judge
William J. Longer, Democrat (incumbent)
Hobart City Council at large (two seats)
Matthew Claussen, Democrat (incumbent)
Dan Waldrop, Democrat (incumbent)
Hobart City Council District 1
Michael “Mike” Adams
Hobart City Council District 2
Josh Huddlestun, Democrat (incumbent)
Hobart City Council District 3
P. Lino Maggio, Democrat (incumbent)
Hobart City Council District 4
David Vinzant, Democrat (incumbent)
Hobart City Council District 5
Lake Station Mayor
Esther Rocha-Baldazo, Democrat
Lake Station Clerk-Treasurer
Lake Station City Judge
Josh Matejczyk, Democrat (incumbent)
Lake Station City Council at large (two seats)
Jason L. Pedroza, Democrat
Crystal Cortez Briseno, Democrat
Daniel G. Alcorn, Democrat
Dewey R. Lemley, Democrat
Lake Station City Council District 1
Carlos Luna, Democrat (incumbent)
Randall Alexander Jr., Republican
Lake Station City Council District 2
Lake Station City Council District 3
Fred Williams, Democrat (incumbent)
Lake Station City Council District 4
Ericka Lynn Castillo, Democrat (incumbent)
Lake Station City Council District 5
Lowell Clerk-Treasurer
Julia Walters, Democrat (incumbent)
Lowell City Judge
Lowell Town County Ward 1
Lowell Town Council Ward 3
Will Farrellbegg, Democrat (incumbent)
Lowell Town Council Ward 5
Merrillville Clerk-Treasurer
Eugene M. Guernsey, Democrat (incumbent)
Chrissy Barron, Democrat
Merrillville Town Judge
Merrillville Town Council Ward 1
Donald G. “Don” Spann, Democrat (incumbent)
Merrillville Town Council Ward 2
Richard L. Hardaway, Democrat (incumbent)
Merrillville Town Council Ward 3
Merrillville Town Council Ward 4
Merrillville Town Council Ward 5
Merrillville Town Council Ward 6
Shawn Michael Pettt, Democrat (incumbent)
Merrillville Town Council Ward 7
Munster Clerk Treasurer
Wendy M. Mis, Republican
Munster Town Council Ward 1
Richard J. Flahaven, Republican
Munster Town Council Ward 2
Lee Ann Mellon, Republican
Munster Town Council Ward 3
Charles “Chuck” Gardiner, Republican
Munster Town Council Ward 4
David B. Nellans, Republican (incumbent)
Munster Town Council Ward 5
Andy Koultourides, Republican (incumbent)
New Chicago Clerk-Treasurer
Lori Newsom Collmar, Democrat (incumbent)
New Chicago Town Council Ward 1
Jimmy Gibson, Democrat (incumbent)
New Chicago Town Council Ward 2
New Chicago Town Council Ward 3
Sharon Swedo, Democrat (incumbent)
New Chicago Town Council Ward 4
Tara L. Pelfrey, Democrat
New Chicago Town Council Ward 5
Brenda Swallow, Democrat (incumbent)
Schererville Clerk-Treasurer
Michael Troxell, Democrat
Schererville Town Judge
Schererville Town Council Ward 1
Schererville Town Council Ward 3
Schererville Town Council Ward 5
St. John Clerk-Treasurer
Bethany “Beth” Hernandez, Republican (incumbent)
St. John Town Council at large (two seats)
St. John Town Council Ward 1
Timothy Wolf, Republican
St. John Town Council Ward 2
John Corbett, Republican
Whiting Mayor
Joe Stahura, Democrat (incumbent)
Whiting City Council at large (two seats)
Chris Sarvanidis, Democrat (incumbent)
Shawn M. Turpin, Democrat (incumbent)
Whiting City Council District 1
Ken Zubeck, Democrat (incumbent)
Whiting City Council District 2
Rebeca Unate Michko, Democrat (incumbent)
Whiting City Council District 3
Thomas “Tom” Michniewicz, Democrat (incumbent)
Winfield Clerk-Treasurer
Rick Anderson, Republican (incumbent)
