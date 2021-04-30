Shelby
Hello, my name is Shelby and I am a 6 month young German Shephard puppy. I came from a place... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The parent told police she was picking up her daughter from practice about 4:30 p.m. April 15 when she noticed a small baggie containing white powder in the parking lot.
- Updated
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the shooting has been ruled a suicide, according to the Porter County coroner's office.
- Updated
"It's very clear that you can't have vulgar messages on flags or signs, and this is clearly a violation of city ordinance," said Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
- Updated
North and southbound lanes of Indianapolis Boulevard were temporarily shut down near the crash at the 45th Avenue intersection.
- Updated
While the arrest warrant contained no bond, officials with the department said there is a court order for a $500 cash bond.
- Updated
Charles A. Goforth, 57, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, Lake Criminal Court records show.
- Updated
William Hoffman reportedly continued with the racial slurs while being taken to jail and said, "The (racial slur) need to go back to Gary and Portage."
- Updated
During the argument over the food's packaging, the woman loaded the gun, telling employees she wasn't worried about going to jail or who she shot, police said.
- Updated
An Evansville-based group of Donald Trump supporters say they’re planning to drive more than five hours to Hammond Saturday to protest outside city hall and the home of Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
- Updated
A vehicle had struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle involved fled the scene but was later found by Merrillville police.