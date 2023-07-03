Shirley Heinze Land Trust will celebrate the Plastic Free July Movement this month.

The land trust that preserves rare and ecologically sensitive land across northern Indiana will host plastic-free events from 9 a.m. to noon on July 11 at Meadowbrook Nature Preserve at 109 W 700 N in Valparaiso, from 2 until 5 p.m. on July 18 at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve at 25898 U.S. 20 in South Bend and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 26 at Ivanhoe South Nature Preserve at 750 Colfax St. in Gary.

"Excessive plastic use is a worldwide issue. In the United States, 380 million pounds of plastic are produced every year," Shirley Heinze Land Trust said in a press release. "National Geographic estimates that there are currently over 5 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean. If plastic use and production continues at the current rate, National Geographic says there will be more plastic, by weight, than fish in the ocean by 2050. Plastic pollution negatively impacts not only wildlife, but land and water as well."

“Here’s the thing about small changes… when lots of people come together and make small changes, all at once, the impact can be extraordinary," she said during a 2020 Ted Talk.

The Plastic Free Foundation leads the international Plastic Free campaign. Shirley Heinze Land Trust, Save the Dunes and the Friends of the Indiana Dunes are sponsoring the local events in Northwest Indiana.

Founded in 1981, the Shirley Heinze Land Trust protects more than 3,000 acres of dune, marshland and other habitats in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Starke and Marshall Counties.

For more information, visit plasticfreejuly.org.