Aug. 14, 1936-May30, 2023

CANAL WINCHESTER, OH Shirley Mae (Babb) Lynn, 86 went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. She is survived by her daughter; Deborah Dawn (Gale) Ward; Son, Brian Scott Lynn; grandchildren: Wyatt and Zachary Ward, Desiree, Morgan, Alexander and Autumn Lynn and greatgrandchildren: Athena and Seir Chambers; Devyn Jared and Lorraine King. She was preceded into the next life, by her husband of 54 years Roy David Lynn; siblings Donna Fae and Edgar Ray Babb.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John, IN with Rev. Bill Marshall officiating. Cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 2:00 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Shirley was born in Hammond, IN. After graduating from High School she married, Roy David from Marion, KY and raised her children to fear the Lord. Shirley was always looking to help others, teach and managing different roles in her local church, plus playing games with her grandchildren. Doing so until she no longer could. Memorials to Hospice of Calumet would be appreciated.