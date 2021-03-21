Shock absorbers

“Our toaster is broken at home,” Unlucky Louie told me in the club lounge.

“You probably need to buy a new one,” I said.

“That won’t be necessary,” Louie said. “My wife thinks I don’t know enough about kitchen appliances to repair them. Well, she’s in for a shock.”

“You may be right,” I sighed.

When the afternoon penny game began, Louie was South in today’s deal. His jump to three hearts in the balancing seat was “intermediate,” showing about an opening bid with a good long suit. North really needed more to raise to game, especially since Louie rarely manages to take 10 tricks.

West led the king of clubs, and Louie surveyed dummy with approval: He seemed to have seven trump tricks plus three side-suit aces. He took the ace of clubs and led a trump — and was shocked when West discarded a spade.

Exasperated, Louie took dummy’s K-Q of trumps, ruffed a club, cashed his ace of trumps and exited with a trump to East. He ruffed the club return and tried leading the queen of spades, but West covered with the king. East’s ten won the next spade, and West got the jack of spades and a diamond trick for down one.