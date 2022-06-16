Sight gags

South's dummy at four spades was a sight for sore eyes, but his play lacked insight. West led the nine of hearts: ten, jack, five. East then shifted to a diamond. South took his ace, drew trumps and exited with a diamond, but when West won and led the jack of clubs, declarer lost two clubs for down one.

"Your play was an oversight," North complained.

"Hindsight is 20-20," South shrugged.

Outta sight!

Hindsight is how we explain errors foresight could have avoided. South doesn't need second sight to succeed, just good technique.

A farsighted South visualizes a loser-on-loser end play against East but must keep West from getting in for a damaging club shift. South leads a trump to dummy at Trick Three, returns the queen of hearts and discards his diamond loser. He ruffs East's diamond return, leads a trump to dummy and ruffs a heart.

South then leads a trump to dummy and discards a club on the last heart. East must concede a ruff-sluff or lead a club from his king.

Daily question

You hold: S K Q 9 8 H Q 10 6 2 D 10 7 C A Q 3. The dealer, at your left, opens two diamonds (a weak two-bid). Your partner doubles, the next player passes. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your partner has opening values — most likely more — with support for the unbid suits. (He might have a strong hand with a suit he intends to show.) You certainly have at least a game. Cue-bid three diamonds to show strength and let partner suggest a trump suit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0