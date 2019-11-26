Signaling confusion

Two of my books -- "Play Bridge With Me" and "Keys to Winning Bridge" -- have been reissued by Devyn Press, a part of Baron Barclay Bridge Supply, the world's largest retailer of bridge-related items.

In today's deal from "Keys," I tried to clear up some confusion about defensive signals. Against three clubs, West leads the ace of spades (not best); East bid the suit. If East "signals" with the deuce to inform West that his lead was no good, West may treat that play as asking for a shift.

He may even treat it as "suit preference," suggesting a shift to the low-ranking side suit (though suit preference applies only in unmistakable situations). Here, a shift to either red suit could cost.

WEAKISH

East must signal with the eight, encouraging. Nothing about this is illogical. East is just discouraging a shift. Dummy is weakish; passive defense is indicated.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

For all books in print, instructional software and other items to stuff your partner's Xmas stocking, see baronbarclay.com.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S K Q 5 H K 5 3 D J 9 6 4 C 10 6 4. Your partner opens one heart, you raise to two hearts and he next bids two spades. What do you say?

ANSWER: Partner's bid of a new suit is, as far as you know, a try for game. He asks you to bid game with any sound single raise or even with a fair raise that contains help for his second suit. You should be in no doubt here; your raise is a maximum with two spade honors. Bid four hearts.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0