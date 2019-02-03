At the Methodist Hospitals’ Northwest Indiana Orthopedic-Spine Center, our physicians and surgeons know how to pinpoint the root cause of pain and how to silence that debilitating pain for good — often employing treatment technologies unavailable anywhere else in Northwest Indiana.
Those advanced medical techniques have improved surgical outcomes for countless patients across The Region.
Real-life success
An auto accident at age 5 crushed Trecia Green’s foot and caused debilitating hip, knee and back pain. Methodist Hospitals foot and ankle surgeon, Dr. Mark Jones, performed procedures that lengthened her leg and enabled her to enjoy an active lifestyle.
Mike Scamihorn’s hip and knee pain caused by advanced osteoarthritis left him unable to walk up the stairs in his own home. Now, after orthopedic surgeon Dr. Vineet Shah replaced both of his hips and knees, Mike is able to dance with his wife.
Sue Sergent, who was raising her grandchildren after her daughter’s death, had a spinal deformity that left her bent over and in constant pain. Thanks to surgery performed by Methodist spine surgeons Drs. Elian Shepherd and Ashish Patel, Sue stood tall beside her grandson at his high school basketball team’s senior night.
Methodist Hospitals sports medicine specialist Dr. Omar Perez helped semi-pro football player Steven Gee return to the gridiron just six months and five days after reconstructive ACL surgery.
Joanna Robinson couldn’t ascend the stairs to her church because of arthritis caused by congenital hip dysplasia. After orthopedic surgeon Dr. Judson Wood performed two hip replacements, Joanna is not only back to church but has rediscovered her passion for bowling.
Advanced techniques, technologies
Our orthopedic surgeons are pioneering advanced joint replacement surgical options, including computer-enhanced surgical navigation, patient-specific matched knee replacements and anterior-approach hip replacements.
Northwest Indiana’s first Multi-Specialty Navigation Surgery Suite, known as "GPS in the OR," enables Methodist surgeons to perform the most delicate spine surgeries with greater accuracy and increased safety.
Our sports medicine specialist leads a collaborative approach, including physicians, parents, athletic trainers and others, to battle sports-related injuries from prevention to treatment and recovery.
Orthopedic-Spine Care Team
That commitment to patient care innovation has enabled Methodist Hospitals to assemble an accomplished team of orthopedic and spine specialists to serve patients in Northwest Indiana, all of whom are volunteer clinical professors at Indiana University Northwest.
Each of these board-certified specialists works with our dedicated team of technicians, nurses and therapists for every aspect of care, including diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation services for children and adults.
Dr. Alfred Bonjean, orthopedic surgery
Dr. Bonjean has been practicing orthopedic surgery in Northwest Indiana for more than 35 years. His areas of expertise include knee and hip arthritis and replacement as well as general orthopedic surgery. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, a fellow at the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.
Dr. Mark Jones, foot and ankle surgery
Dr. Jones is a foot and ankle reconstructive surgeon specializing in pediatric and adult podiatric orthopedics, diabetes foot care and nerve surgery. He is ABLES board certified in foot and ankle surgery and podiatric medicine, ABPS board certified in podiatric surgery, board certified by the Academy of Physicians in wound healing and a fellow at American College of Lower Extremity Surgeons.
Dr. Ashish Patel, spine surgery
Dr. Patel is a specialist in pediatric and adult spinal deformity, including scoliosis and revision spine surgery. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and fellowship trained in spine surgery.
Dr. Omar Perez, orthopedic surgery and sports medicine
Dr. Perez is an experienced sports medicine specialist with extensive experience treating athletes in the NFL, NBA, NCAA and Major League Baseball. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, a member of the American Society of Sports Medicine and currently the team physician for the Gary SouthShore Railcats and 700 athletes at Merrillville High School.
Dr. Vineet Shah, orthopedic surgery
A specialist in hip and knee reconstruction, Dr. Shah has an established reputation of delivering safe, effective results using less invasive techniques, such as anterior-approach hip replacement and effective pain management. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and fellowship trained in joint replacement.
Dr. Elian Shepherd, spine surgery
Dr. Shepherd is an accomplished spine surgeon specializing in the treatment of spine deformities, including scoliosis, spine tumors and herniated discs. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and fellowship trained at Northwestern University.
Dr. Judson Wood, orthopedic surgery
Dr. Wood specializes in total knee and total hip replacement and orthopedic trauma, with expertise in treating difficult fractures. He is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and Fellowship trained in orthopedic trauma.
Methodist Hospitals believes pain shouldn’t keep you from doing the things you love. The orthopedic professionals at the Northwest Indiana Orthopedic-Spine Center are dedicated to helping patients return to living full lives.