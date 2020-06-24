Simple design steps can take your garden to the next level

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The flower beds are finished, the vegetables are growing, and yet something could be missing from the backyard landscape: That “wow” factor.

Adding a personal touch to the lawn and garden doesn't have to be complicated or break the family budget. Homeowners can transform an ordinary looking landscape with some imagination, design, and perhaps the help of a local agriculture extension service, landscape professional or private nursery.

“A garden is really never finished,” said Jonathan M. Lehrer, chairman of the Department of Urban Horticulture and Design at Farmingdale State College on Long Island, New York. “Sometimes the most difficult thing is kind of taking that plunge and deciding you’re going to develop an area or start a project.”

Some ideas that gardeners can use to start taking their yards to another level:

THE STARTING POINT

An arbor, pergola, lattice — even posts with netting wrapped around them — will grab attention, especially at a yard's entrance. It also adds height where homeowners normally think only about length and width, Lehrer said.

Adding clematis, climbing roses or honeysuckle along them will provide long periods of blooms.