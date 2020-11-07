My “Simple Saturday” columns often treat logical thinking.

Cy the Cynic says an effective approach to problem-solving is to pick easy problems. Most of the “card-placing” techniques that experts use are easy in principle.

In today’s deal, South’s “balancing” jump to two spades is “intermediate,” showing a good six-card suit and opening-bid strength. North’s raise to game is bold. West leads a diamond, and declarer sees three heart losers and a possible trump loser.

Should South try a club finesse with the queen to get a heart discard? Should he hope a finesse in trumps will win?

Opening lead

South should reason that if West held the A-K-Q of hearts, his opening lead would have been a high heart, not a diamond. So East is marked with a heart honor, but since he didn’t respond to West’s opening bid, West has both black-suit kings.

At Trick Two, South should cash the ace of trumps. When no king appears, he leads a club to the queen next. Is that reasoning so hard?

Daily question