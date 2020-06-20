Simple Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

“Fifty-two percent of my class was good at math; I was in the other thirty-eight percent.” — graffiti

You don’t need a math degree to play bridge well, but knowing basic percentages — how suits tend to break — is vital.

At five clubs, East takes two hearts and shifts to a spade. South takes the ace and needs to set up dummy’s diamonds for two spade discards. South might play for a 3-3 diamond break: He could draw trumps, take the K-A of diamonds and ruff a diamond. His chances would be about 36 percent.

Best play

South’s best play for the contract, though it might result in down two, is to draw trumps and lead a diamond from dummy to his jack. South can take the king, lead a trump to dummy, pitch a spade on the ace of diamonds and ruff a diamond. He returns with a trump to discard his last spade on the good fifth diamond.

The finesse will win 50 percent of the time, and diamonds will break 3-3 or 4-2 about 84 percent of the time. So the second play offers about a 42 percent chance.

