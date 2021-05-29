"Simple Saturday" columns are meant to improve basic technique and logical thinking.

"Occam's Razor" (from William of Ockham, a 14th century philosopher) states that the simplest explanation of an event is probably correct. In other words, make no more assumptions than necessary.

Today's West leads the nine of hearts against 3NT: deuce, ten, king. South has eight tricks. He knows that if West gains the lead, another heart will be fatal. Suppose South plans to try for a ninth trick by taking two club finesses. If West has the king or queen, South can win three club tricks, and West won't get in.

First club

That plan fails when West holds both honors. He will play an honor on the first club lead and get in to lead a second heart.

South must assume that East has the ace of spades; the contract is sure to fail if West has it. Instead of attacking the clubs -- making too many assumptions -- South should lead the king of spades at Trick Two. As the cards lie, he is safe.

Daily question

You hold: S K Q 9 5 2 H K 7 D Q 5 2 C 10 9 4. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he rebids two hearts. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner promises six or more hearts (he would never be obliged to rebid a five-card heart suit here) but minimum opening values. You might bid again with a 10-point hand such as A 9 5 3 2, Q 7, A 5 2, 10 7 4. There might be nine fast tricks at notrump. As it is, with "slower" values, pass.

