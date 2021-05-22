"Simple Saturday" columns focus on basic technique and logical thinking.

Today's North-South have 34 points, enough for 12 tricks at notrump. But their 4-4 heart fit provides an extra trick with a ruff in either hand. When North locates that fit via Stayman, he uses Blackwood and bids seven hearts.

Say South wins the first diamond with the ace and takes the K-Q of trumps. If trumps break 3-2, he draws the last trump and claims. When instead West discards, South needs to ruff a diamond in dummy. He takes the king and ruffs a diamond, but East overruffs.

Third spade

You don't want to miss the thrill of making a grand slam. South must start the trumps with the K-A. When West discards, South can take the A-K of spades and ruff a spade in his hand (overruffing with the jack even if East could ruff). He can cash the jack of trumps, lead a club to dummy and draw trumps.

If West had four trumps, South could, in the same manner, take the king of diamonds and lead a third diamond.

Daily question

You hold: S Q 10 8 7 4 H 10 9 8 6 D 9 5 C 8 7. The dealer, at your left, opens one heart. Your partner doubles, you bid one spade and he raises to three spades. What do you say?

Answer: To pass may look clear, but your hand might be worse. Your fifth spade will be winner, and you will be able to ruff hearts in dummy. Partner has a mountain to commit to a nine-trick contract. Bid four spades. He may hold A K 9 3, 3, A K J 7 6, A 5 4.

