"Simple Saturday" columns focus on improving basic technique and developing logical thinking.
You can play detective in today's deal. Decide what errors were made.
West led a club against six hearts. South won, drew trumps and led a spade toward dummy. West rose with his ace, and South had 12 tricks: six trumps, three spades, two clubs and a diamond.
How many errors were made?
I can't fault the bidding: Six hearts was a bold contract but not unreasonable. West's opening lead of a club -- the unbid suit -- was also reasonable.
FIRST SPADE
West's later defense was wrong. If he ducks the first spade, dummy wins, but East signals with the nine to suggest a doubleton. South can return to his hand with a high club to lead a second spade, but West ducks again. Then South can't get back to lead a third spade and loses a diamond.
South erred. He should lead a spade at Trick Two. Then he has the entries to his hand to lead spades twice more and get three spade tricks.
DAILY QUESTION
You hold: S K Q J 4 H A 3 D A Q 6 4 2 C 7 5. Your partner opens one heart. North in today's deal bid two diamonds with this hand. Do you agree, or would you have tried one spade?
ANSWER: With a weaker hand such as K Q 4 3, 3 2, A 7 6 4 2, 7 5, to respond one spade, looking for a fit in the major, would have been correct. Since the actual hand was strong enough for several bids, the natural two-level response in the longest suit was fine.