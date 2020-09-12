Simple Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today’s North raises South’s one-heart response to two hearts. North would prefer four-card support, but a raise is still best. A bid of neither 1NT nor two clubs is attractive, and auctions are easier when a trump suit is set early.

South’s hand is worth game. He has five good hearts, a useful queen and a side ace.

When West leads the jack of diamonds, the defense takes three diamond tricks, and East shifts to a spade. After declarer wins, how should he play?

Nine winners

South has nine winners. If the clubs break 3-3, he has no worries. If they break 4-2, South can set up the fifth club with a ruff, but then he must draw trumps, ending in dummy, to cash it — and if the missing trumps break 4-1, he can’t do that.

South should test the trumps by taking the A-K. If East-West followed, South would take the Q-K of clubs, ruff a club high, draw the missing trump with the queen and claim. When trumps break 4-1, South draws all the trumps and hopes for 3-3 clubs.

Daily question

You hold: S 7 6 H K Q 4 D Q 6 5 C A K 6 5 4. Your partner opens one heart, you bid two clubs, he rebids two diamonds and you jump to three hearts, forcing. Partner next bids three spades. What do you say?

Answer: It’s possible that partner is probing for the best game; you might belong at 3NT despite your established heart fit. More likely, his three spades shows a control — surely the ace — and slam interest. Cue-bid four clubs in reply.

