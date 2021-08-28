Simple Saturday

South's leap to four hearts was bold, but he was vulnerable and had more points to gain by bidding and making game. West led the king of spades, and South took the ace and cashed the A-K of trumps. He next took the A-K of diamonds and ruffed a diamond. West carefully refused to overruff with his queen.

South next led a spade. West took the queen and cashed his queen of trumps ... and his ten of spades. South also lost two clubs and went down two.

First spade

Something I preach constantly: Don't touch a card before you count winners and losers and make a plan. South must refuse the first spade and win the second. He takes the A-K of trumps and the A-K of diamonds, ruffs a diamond, ruffs his last spade in dummy and ruffs a diamond.

It doesn't help West to overruff. South then leads a club to dummy's ace and pitches a club loser on the good fifth diamond. He is sure of 10 tricks.

Daily question

You hold: S A 5 2 H A K 9 8 4 D A 4 C J 7 5. South in today's deal opened one heart with this hand. Do you agree with that action?

Answer: Many players would have opened 1NT, describing the hand's strength and pattern in one bid. Others refuse to suppress the five-card major. Some decide case by case. Opening 1NT avoids rebid problems. But note that in today's deal, North-South will play at an inferior notrump contract if South opens 1NT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0