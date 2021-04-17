“Simple Saturday” columns are meant to improve basic technique and develop logical thinking.

Assumption is said to be the cause of most disasters. As a defender, never assume that declarer’s trump suit is rock-solid.

Today’s West led the king of hearts against four spades, and East correctly overtook with the ace to get out of his partner’s way. West won the heart return with the jack and led the queen, and East discarded a diamond.

Declarer ruffed, led a diamond to dummy and returned a trump: five, king, deuce. He went back to a high club and led a second trump. East took his ace and led a diamond, but South won, drew West’s jack of trumps and claimed.

Finesse

At Trick Three, East can see that the defense will take no more side-suit tricks. If declarer needs a minor-suit finesse, it will win. East’s only hope for a fourth defensive trick lies with the trump suit.

East must ruff the third heart with his ace of trumps. Then West’s jack will score for down one.

Daily question