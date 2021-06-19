"Simple Saturday" columns are meant to improve basic technique and develop logical thinking.

As declarer, start by counting winners (usually at a notrump contract or a low-level suit contract) or losers (at a high-level suit contract where you shouldn't have many losers to count). But it may help you to count both winners and losers at any level.

Today's West led the jack of hearts against four spades, and South saw four possible losers: two diamonds and two clubs. He ruffed in dummy, led a trump to his hand and tried a club to dummy's ten.

Down one

East took the jack and returned a club. When West won and shifted to the ten of diamonds, South had to lose two diamonds for down one.

South was overly concerned with losers and forgot to count winners. He has six trumps in dummy, two club ruffs in his hand and the ace of diamonds. To get a 10th trick, all South must do is discard a diamond from dummy at Trick One. When East takes the ace, South's king scores later.

Daily question

You hold: S 7 H A Q 6 4 2 D K J 8 C K J 9 4. You open one heart, your partner responds one spade, you bid two clubs and he rebids two spades. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner has six or more spades but fewer than 10 high-card points. Your game chances are next to zero, and his hand may win a few tricks only if spades are trumps. Pass. Don't bid 2NT. When you have no trump fit and no extra high-card values to compensate, stop bidding.

