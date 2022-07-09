 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Simple Saturday

Daily Bridge

"Simple Saturday" columns focus on improving basic technique and logical thinking.

Aspiring players learn how signals can direct the defense. Defenders can signal "attitude": whether they want a suit led or continued. In standard methods, a high card encourages. You must avoid ambiguous signals. Don't signal "high" with a seven if you can afford a nine.

In today's deal, East has overcalled in hearts, so West leads the queen against 3NT. With how high a card should East signal?

Making four

The actual East played the ten, but declarer played low. West searched through his diamonds but couldn't locate another heart; he led a diamond. South won, lost a club to East's queen, won the heart return with his jack, conceded a club to the ace and claimed, making four.

To defeat 3NT, East must signal with a high heart at Trick One: the king. Then he can get in with a high club to force out South's second heart stopper and get in with his other high club to cash his good hearts.

Daily question

You hold: S K 9 6 H 6 4 D A K C K 10 9 6 5 2. You open one club, your partner bids one spade, you raise to two spades and he tries 2NT. What do you say?

ANSWER: Not every expert would have bid two spades, but raising a major-suit response with three-card support in a suitable hand is a sound tactic. Partner's 2NT is a try for game and suggests about 11 points with balanced pattern. Bid three clubs, which he should treat as a sign-off.

