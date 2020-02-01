"Simple Saturday" columns are meant to help aspiring players improve technique and logical thinking.

Crossruffs are fun. You go merrily back and forth, ruffing losers in your hand and dummy. But beware: Before crossruffing, you must cash your side-suit winners.

Against five diamonds, West would have led a trump if he'd had one. I would have wanted to borrow one from another deck. South ruffed the actual club lead. Planning a crossruff, he took the A-K of spades and ruffed a spade with dummy's ten of trumps.

HEART TRICK

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

East discarded the ten of hearts. South continued with three club ruffs in his hand around two more spade ruffs with high trumps in dummy, but he won only 10 tricks. He never got a heart trick; at the end, East had only the ace of hearts and trumps.

At Trick Two, South must lead a heart to the king. East wins and leads a trump, but South takes the queen and cashes the queen of hearts. He still wins eight trump tricks on a crossruff plus two top spades.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S 3 H K Q 6 D A K 10 2 C 10 8 4 3 2. You are the dealer. What is your opening call?

ANSWER: To pass with three Quick Tricks would be quite timid, but if you open, rebid problems loom. Open one club, planning to rebid 1NT if partner responds one spade, as is all too likely. To open one diamond and bid two clubs next is asking for trouble. Partner might have to take you back to two diamonds with only a smidgen of support.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0