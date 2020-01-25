"Simple Saturday" columns are meant to help improve basic technique and develop logical thinking.

This week's deals showed that relying on finesses to work is a nervous affair. Before you try a finesse -- a 50/50 chance -- look for another way to get tricks you need.

At today's slam, South drew trumps and saw nothing better than to lead a heart from dummy to his jack. That play ended the party early when West took the king and cashed the ace of clubs.

How should South play to avoid a fickle finesse?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

CLUB RUFF

South should take the A-K of trumps and lead a club toward dummy's king. Say West takes his ace and leads a diamond: six, king, ace. Declarer then ruffs a diamond, discards a heart on the king of clubs and ruffs a club.

When East-West follow, South ruffs a diamond, ruffs a club and ruffs a diamond. He discards another heart on the good fifth club and claims. If East had the ace of clubs or if the suit broke badly, South would finesse in hearts.

DAILY QUESTION