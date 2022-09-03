"Simple Saturday" columns focus on improving basic technique and logical thinking.

You're declarer at today's six spades. Six diamonds might be a safe spot, but if the game is matchpoint duplicate, you want to play at the higher-scoring slam. West leads the jack of clubs: queen, king, ace. Before you try to draw trumps, you must ditch your club loser. You take the king, ace and queen of hearts, pitching your last club, and East-West follow suit. What next?

In real life, South ruffed a club and led the queen of trumps for a finesse. When East took the king and led the jack of hearts, South couldn't avoid a second trump loser.

Ruff high

South's trump finesse couldn't gain (unless the defense was out to lunch) but could, and did, cost the slam. South must instead lead the ace and a second trump. If East wins and leads the jack of hearts, South can ruff high, draw the missing trump and claim.

Treat your trump suit with care. Regard it like you would your family or faith.

Daily question

You hold: S A 6 5 H A Q 6 5 D A Q 8 2 C Q 3. The dealer, at your right, opens one club. You double, the next player raises to two clubs and your partner bids two hearts. The opening bidder passes. What do you say?

ANSWER: You have 18 points, but your queen of clubs is surely worthless. Moreover, partner may have competed with a light hand such as K43,KJ42,765,765, and then eight tricks might be your limit. Raise only to three hearts.