"Simple Saturday" columns focus on basic technique and logical thinking.

Unlucky Louie, a player at my club, has raised eight kids. He says half of parenting is telling your kids to hurry up and the other half is telling them to slow down.

Louie blames his bad results on bad luck, but he plays too fast and makes avoidable errors. Against Louie's 3NT, West led the jack of spades, and Louie put up dummy's king. He led a heart to his hand and let the queen of clubs ride. East took the king and led his last spade, and West ran the spades. Down two.

"The club finesse might have won," Louie sighed.

First spade

Louie might have played better. He must let West's jack win the first spade. If West continues with the ace and ten, Louie takes the queen. When he loses the club finesse, East has no more spades, and Louie has nine tricks. The correct play gains if West has a six-card spade suit.

Plan before you play. If you want to boot a contract, the first trick is a good time.

Daily question

You hold: S A J 10 9 8 6 H 7 3 2 D K 9 C 7 4. You deal and open two spades, a weak two-bid. Your partner bids 2NT. What do you say?

ANSWER: All pairs treat partner's 2NT as some type of conventional inquiry, using various schemes for opener's second bid. Some pairs use artificial rebids to show a good suit or a good hand, or neither, or both. One common method has opener show a side feature: an ace or king. If that is your agreement, bid three diamonds.

