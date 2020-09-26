“Simple Saturday” columns focus on basic technique and encourage logical thinking.

Suppose I offer to bet you a dollar that I can pick a card at random from the deck, and it will be a ten or lower. I hope you would decline to bet. But players sometimes accept worse odds in handling individual suit combinations as declarer.

In today’s deal, South restrained himself and stopped at four hearts with his mammoth hand. He won West’s trump opening lead, drew trumps and attacked the spades by cashing the ace and leading the four.

Down one

Alas, East won with the ten and led the queen of diamonds. South won and led another low spade, but West took the jack and king, and South also lost a diamond for down one.

South made a bad bet in spades. After he takes the ace, he should lead the queen. South’s actual play would gain if either defender had started with K-x, but the winning play gains twice as often: when either defender holds J-x or 10-x.

Be careful how you bet.

Daily question

You hold: S K J 7 2 H 5 4 3 2 D 10 4 C A Q 3. The dealer, at your left, opens three diamonds. Your partner doubles, and the next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner’s double is for takeout, and since it obliges you to respond at the three level, he has a hand worth at least 17 points. You have 10 good points, so you must commit to game, but you need to locate your best trump fit. Cue-bid four diamonds to let partner choose.

