"Simple Saturday" columns focus on improving basic technique and developing logical thinking.

Bridge is a game of error. (If you went back and fixed all the mistakes you ever made, you would erase yourself.) After each session, go over your results. Let mistakes be a learning experience.

At 3NT, South won the first diamond with the jack, led a spade to dummy and returned a club to finesse with his queen. Unfortunately, West took the king and led a second spade, forcing out dummy's last entry. When South let the ten of clubs ride next, West produced the jack, and South won only eight tricks: two spades, two hearts, three diamonds, one club.

Acceptable

South's play might have been acceptable at matchpoint duplicate, but to assure his contract, he takes the ace of clubs at Trick Two and continues with the queen.

If West wins and leads a spade, South wins and leads another club, forcing out the jack. He sets up the clubs for 10 sure tricks while dummy still has an entry.

Daily question

You hold: S A K 6 2 H 7 3 D 5 2 C 10 9 8 3 2. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he bids two diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: You must return to two hearts. Partner has at least five hearts but maybe only four diamonds, and you need to play in the longer combined trump suit. He should not expect you to have good heart support. If you had a weak hand with three cards in hearts, you would often have bid two hearts at your first turn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0