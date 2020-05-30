Simple Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Learning players may be confused by the different types of defensive signals: attitude, count and suit preference. (Also, they may be exposed to non-standard methods — “upside-down” or “odd-even” — that add confusion.) But many suit-preference situations are unmistakable.

Today’s West leads the three of hearts against 3NT. (The contract would be cold with North as declarer.) South puts up dummy’s king hopefully, but East takes the ace, jack and queen.

Nine tricks

The defense will prevail if East leads a spade next; West will take the ace and cash two more hearts. But if East leads the ten of diamonds, which seems more attractive, South will make 3NT with three diamond tricks and six clubs.

A suit-preference signal can guide East. On East’s third high heart, West should follow with the ten. On the bidding, South can’t have five hearts, so West has a choice of hearts to play. His ten is suit preference: a strikingly high heart to suggest an entry in the high-ranking suit.

Daily question

You hold: S 10 8 7 4 H 9 8 4 D A K Q C K 9 8. Your partner opens one club, you bid one spade and he rebids two clubs. South in today’s deal then tried 2NT with this hand. Do you agree?

Answer: South’s bid was questionable at best. With no heart strength, South should not suggest notrump. A raise to three clubs was possible but conservative. South might have bid two diamonds, forcing. Then if North bid 2NT with his heart stopper, South could raise.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0