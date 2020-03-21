Simple Saturday
"Simple Saturday" columns are meant to help aspiring players improve technique and develop logical thinking.

This week's deals have focused on defenders' second-hand play. Beginners are taught to play "second hand low," a tendency with a logical basis.

Today's South plays at four hearts after showing a strong hand with a second-round jump-shift. West finds the good opening lead of a trump. Declarer wins in dummy and leads the singleton spade. How should East defend?

SPADE LOSER

This may seem like a time to ignore "second hand low," but East should play low. East won't lose his ace if he ducks: South can ruff at most two spades in dummy and will still have a spade to lose.

If East plays low, South will probably finesse with the jack. West wins and leads another trump, and East will eventually get two spade tricks and a club. If East grabs the first spade, South can set up his spades with one ruff and score game.

Consider with care whether to play "second hand low."

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S A 10 6 4 H 4 2 D Q J 5 3 C A 10 8. Your partner opens one heart, you bid one spade, he rebids two hearts and you try 2NT. Partner then bids three diamonds. What do you say?

ANSWER: Partner's bidding suggests six hearts, four diamonds and minimum opening values. Your hand has become quite strong. Your diamond honors are "working," and your aces will cover some of partner's black-suit losers. Make sure of game. Bid four hearts or five diamonds.

