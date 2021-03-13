“Simple Saturday” columns focus on improving basic technique and logical thinking.

My friend Cy the Cynic is as lazy as a deep old river. If Cy must choose between setting up a long suit and taking a finesse, he prefers the finesse, which requires less effort. Many players are just as lazy.

Today’s West led the ten of spades against six hearts, and East took the ace and led the jack of diamonds: queen, king, ace. Declarer took the A-K of trumps, cashed his queen of spades, led a trump to dummy and threw his last diamond on the king of spades.

Finesse

South next led a club to his king and a club to dummy’s jack. Down he went.

South’s play was lazy — and wrong. He had a 50-50 chance of winning the club finesse but can do better. After he unblocks his queen of spades, he takes the K-A of clubs. When East-West follow low, South discards his last club on the king of spades and ruffs a club. He can return a trump to dummy and pitch his diamond loser on a good club.

Daily question

You hold: S K 5 3 H Q 3 2 D A 6 C A J 6 4 3. You open one club, your partner responds one diamond, you bid 1NT and he tries two hearts. The opponents pass. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner “reversed” as responder and so promises a strong hand; the auction will not stop below game. You are unable to support either of partner’s suits. To bid 2NT would be acceptable. My preference would be to try three clubs to suggest a fair five-card suit.

