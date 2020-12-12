Simple Saturday

You don’t need a photographic memory to play bridge — and some people who have one are apt to leave their lens cap on anyway — but when you have a guess, to count out the defenders’ distribution may help.

At today’s five clubs, South grabbed dummy’s ace of spades and let the nine of trumps ride. West won and cashed a spade. East threw a diamond, and West shifted to the queen of diamonds.

Declarer took dummy’s ace, drew trumps with the jack and eight, and led a heart to his jack. Down he went when West had the queen.

Diamond ruffs

South should make his game. After he takes the ace of diamonds, he ruffs a diamond, leads a trump to dummy and ruffs the last diamond with the ace. West discards a spade.

South then has a complete count: West had six spades, two diamonds and three trumps, hence two hearts. To lead a trump to dummy and finesse with the jack of hearts won’t help even if East has the queen. East will still get a heart trick. South must take the A-K, hoping West has Q-x.

Daily question