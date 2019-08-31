083119-fea-bridge

My "Simple Saturday" columns focus on improving your basic technique and developing logical thinking.

You execute a "hold-up" play as declarer by refusing a trick you could win. You may damage the defenders' communication. But you must not hold up when a shift to another suit would be even more threatening.

Today's West leads the king of clubs against 3NT, and declarer may be tempted to hold up his ace — especially since he will get two club tricks if West leads another club. But East will signal with the deuce, warning his partner, and then if declarer holds up, West may shift to the deuce of spades. The defenders will force out South's ace and will have five tricks when East takes the ace of hearts.

FIRST CLUB

Declarer is safe if he wins the first club and attacks the hearts. The defense can take only three clubs and one heart, and South has four diamonds, three hearts, a club and a spade.

Before you make a learned-looking play, consider the consequences.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S K 8 6 3 H A 7 6 3 D 6 5 2 C 8 2. The dealer, at your left, opens one heart. Your partner doubles, and the next player bids two hearts. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your partner has opening values or more with help for the unbid suits, especially for the other major. When your side has half the deck and a trump fit, don't sell out cheaply. Bid two spades. It may look odd to bid a weak four-card suit, but you're really "supporting" a suit partner implied.

