Simple Saturday

Daily Bridge

"Simple Saturday" columns focus on basic technique and logical thinking. "Card sense" is the ability to visualize and manipulate an array of cards. Some people are born with it, but it can be learned.

Today's 3NT is makeable when West leads a helpful low spade. South correctly puts up dummy's jack, winning. How should he proceed?

Say declarer leads the Q-J of clubs, and East ducks, wins the third club and leads another spade. South wins and tries to reach dummy by leading a diamond to the queen, but when East takes the king and leads a third spade, South can take only eight tricks in all.

Third heart

After South wins the first trick, he does better to lead the A-K and a third heart. As the cards lie, he sets up dummy's ten while he can still arrange for a club entry to dummy.

If West leads another spade (a diamond shift won't beat 3NT), South wins and leads the Q-J of clubs, overtaking with the king. He wins at least three hearts, two clubs, a diamond and three spades.

People are also reading…

Daily question

You hold: S A K 3 H A K 7 D A 9 5 2 C Q J 3. Neither side vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens three diamonds. What do you say?

ANSWER: The preempt has cut away your bidding room, forcing you to guess at your best result. Assume your partner has a few points. Double, planning to bid 3NT if he responds with three of a major suit. That sequence will suggest a tolerance for the majors and let him convert to four of his major if his hand is unbalanced.

