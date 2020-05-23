× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

"Simple Saturday" columns are meant to help aspiring players improve technique and logical thinking.

The first step in dummy play is to count winners (at notrump or a low-level suit contract) or possible losers (at a higher suit contract). Then decide how to get extra winners or avoid losers.

At today's 3NT, declarer counted his winners -- five clubs, two hearts, one spade -- but then went astray. He won the first heart and let the ten of diamonds ride. East took the queen and returned a heart, and South played low and won the third heart. When he led another diamond, East won and took two more hearts. Down one.

Ninth trick

After South wins the first heart, he must lead the ace and a low spade to set up his ninth trick in dummy. The queen of clubs is an entry.

South's actual play would be defensible at matchpoint duplicate. Every North-South would be at 3NT, so South might take a risk to try for overtricks. At other forms of scoring, South must assure the contract.

Daily question

You hold: S 9 8 5 2 H Q 9 8 6 4 D A Q C 8 6. Your partner opens one diamond, you respond one heart and he bids two clubs. What do you say?

Answer: Your partner suggests longer diamonds than clubs. He would not bid as he has with a hand such as K 10 4, 3 2, K J 9 5, A Q 5 4. Then, if he opened one diamond, his second bid would have been 1NT. Bid two diamonds. Your hand is too weak for a bid of 2NT and certainly too weak for a forcing new-suit bid of two spades.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0